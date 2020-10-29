1 / 5

World Diabetes Day is knocking around the corner and you should know that diabetes just does not include type 1 and type diabetes. Diabetic ketoacidosis is another interesting spectrum that is bothering many. Diabetic ketoacidosis hits your body when it is unable to produce adequate insulin. That leads your body to break down fat in tons, thereby generating a stock of acids in your bloodstreams and there you are with diabetic ketoacidosis. If your breath smells like a nail polish or bears a fruity smell, you need to immediately go meet a doctor. Apart from that the other symptoms you need to keep a notice on are excessive thirst, repeated urination, nausea and vomiting, pain in the abdomen, fatigue, shortness of breath and confusion out of no reason. Here are some tips to manage and prevent diabetic ketoacidosis.