Your lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are one of the main reasons behind various health problems that you come across in your day-to-day life. If you experience frequent pain in your shoulder, it is also because of your lifestyle. Sitting for a longer duration in a bad posture or long hours at work sitting in front of a computer screen can trigger pain in your arm. These postures can also lead to severe health-related problems if not treated on time. It can be an indication of a rare health problem called fibromyalgia, which causes pain in your joints by interfering in the nerve fibre of your arm. Here, there are some common causes of arm pain you should know about.