Be it being wrapped up in the arms of your significant other or cuddling your child or embracing your mom at the end of a hectic day, hugs can do magic in amping up your mind and health. Imagine not having to pop those high dose pills and just go for a heart to heart hug for getting rid of ailing conditions. Isn't that great? Everyone likes to be hugged and pampered and the more you hug, the more will you be able to overcome stress and enhance your immunity, say experts. Not just that, a recent study has shown how hugs help a great deal in getting over negative moods due to interpersonal conflicts. Here we are with a list of some amazing health benefits of hugging.