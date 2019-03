1 / 5

Your bone health is not only at risk when subjected to any external force, falls or blow, but other factors play an equally important factor in determining your bone health. Factors such as your family history, Genetics, Petite frame, age, race, gender, etc. increases the vulnerability to various bone problems such as fractures, bone loss, osteoporosis, etc. But there are many lifestyle choices that you can control to protect your bone health. Here is a list of few lifestyle choices that you should get rid of today.