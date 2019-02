1 / 5

One of the most annoying and embarrassing problems is dandruff. Mainly, it bothers you during winters. It is basically a scalp problem in which white flakes are shed by the scalp. It is often accompanied by itching. Dandruff can be caused due to many factors including dry skin, overgrowth of fungus, sensitivity to hair products, and certain skin conditions like eczema, seborrheic, and dermatitis. This condition can be self-diagnosed. However, in most sever cases, you must visit a doctor. In case you are looking for effective natural remedies, you have reached the right place.