1 / 5

Although an eye allergy is not a serious condition it can get quite uncomfortable and irritating. The constantly watery, itchy or dirt in the eyes, a constant feeling like there is always something stuck in your eyes can really get onto your nerves. While most itchy eyes don’t last long and tend to go away on its own, but if the condition persists consider seeking medical help. Here we list down a few home remedies to get quick relief from eye allergies.