1 / 5

Bed sores are commonly known as pressure ulcers and decubitus ulcers. They refer to skin injuries and underlying tissue because of prolonged pressure on the skin. Bedsores most often develop on bony areas covered with skin such as your heels, ankles, hips and tailbone. Individuals who suffer from medical conditions that limit them to change positions or those spend most of their time in bed or in a chair are at a risk of developing bed sores. Here are a few home remedies that you can use for wick relief.