You may be addicted to that cup of coffee as soon as you wake up, but it is not a good way to start your day. Having a bed tea can affect your body as well as your teeth. Your oral cavity and hygiene play a pivotal role in maintaining your health and well-being. So, as soon as you wake up, you should brush your teeth and clean your mouth before consuming any food item or beverages such as tea or coffee. If you do not follow this routine, you may experience disruption in your metabolic activity as the bacteria can inhibit the functioning of good bacteria which leads to imbalance of acid-alkaline in your stomach. Here, there are a few health hazards of having a bed tea in the morning.