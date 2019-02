1 / 5

Acupressure is an ancient form of medicine and is a branch of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). It is practice all over the world can be self-administered also. Unlike acupuncture, acupressure is performed by applying manual pressure (using your fingertips) to specific points on your body. Like acupuncture, acupressure points lie on invisible lines of energy flow in your body known as meridians. When this flow is blocked, it thought to cause some symptoms and health conditions anywhere along the meridian. That’s why pressure is applied to an acupressure point to relieve the pain. Other than correcting your organs, here is a list if various health benefits of acupressure.