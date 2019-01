1 / 5

Bipolar disorders are brain disorders that alter a person’s mood, energy and ability to function drastically. Individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorder experience extreme emotional stress known as mood episodes which can be categorized as manic, hypomanic or depressive. Individuals fluctuate from extreme to normal moods as well and lead a normal life. Although the exact reasons cannot be stated, just like any other psychological disorder, bipolar disorder is a product of genetic, neurological, environmental factors and medications. Read on to understand how.