1 / 5

Lung cancer is a condition where cells inside your lungs multiply without any control, leading to development of tumour. In a new study conducted at the Marshall University in the US, researchers noted that capsaicin, a compound that provides peppers’ their fiery heat can prevent lung cancer from spreading to other parts of your body by slowing down metastasis among lung cancer patients. While this research is still in its initial stage, there are a few exercises that are recommended by the experts that can help you to cope with cancer treatments, reduce cancer-induced exhaustion, and may also curb the risk of other treatment-related side-effects. Here, we share with you four exercises you can try after getting a nod from your doctor.