Diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart attack or skin problems, etc. are self-explanatory about the health quality of the affected individual. When diagnosed with such conditions and diseases, affected individuals make a conscious effort to change their poor health and lifestyle habits to restore the lost balance. But what about conditions and diseases that develop silently in your body? When your body is in trouble it tries to give warning signals and signs in some or other forms which we as humans have a high tendency of ignoring as nothing. Only until these warning signs develop into potentially life-threatening conditions, when your bodies start to yell in discomfort, that you realize that your health is suffering. Here is a list of warning signs of your body, that you should know about.