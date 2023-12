Razors And Pumice Stones

Discard dirty razors and pumice stones. If you have not kept a razor clean and dry, and have not used it and it has expired, know that it may affect your skin. The danger of using an old razor is that it can spread bacteria and cause an infection through cuts and nicks. Same goes for a pumice stone, where bacteria and fungus can grow inside the pores.