We had been repeatedly telling you that too much of a good thing is bad for you and the same goes for good foods too. Saying no to junk and practising clean eating is a good thing but when you are eating the right kind of foods you should also remember that moderation still remains to be the thumb rule. If you go overboard with healthy foods instead of losing or maintaining your weight you will end up gaining few more kilos. So, even when you resort to clean eating eat these following foods in moderation: