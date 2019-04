1 / 5

Ketogenic diet is basically a diet low in carbs and high in fats. It is known to help you lose weight and improve your health. This diet involves decreasing your carbs intake drastically and increasing fat consumption. This leads you to a metabolic state called ketosis which makes your body highly efficient in burning fat. This gradually results in weight-loss, decreased blood glucose levels etc. A ketogenic diet is known to reduce symptoms of Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s disease. However, if you do not eat the right kind of fruits that come under keto diet, you may push yourself out of your efforts to lose weight. Here we tell you about fruits you should go for when on a keto diet.