1 / 7

Cholesterol is produced by the liver which is then used by your body to make hormones, vitamin D, and support digestion. However, only liver is not the source of cholesterol in your body but also the foods you eat including dairy, poultry, and meat. Now, there are two types of cholesterol namely LDL (low density lipoprotein cholesterol) or the ‘bad cholesterol’ and HDL (high density lipoprotein) cholesterol or the ‘good cholesterol. The former can potentially block the arteries and can lead to heart disease. However, the later one helps your body flushes out the bad cholesterol. Therefore, it advised to always go for foods that can aid to the good cholesterol in your body. Here, we tell about some of these foods including nuts, cranberries, oats, garlic, dark chocolate, and wine.