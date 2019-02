1 / 5

Improper eating habits over time reduces your health habits. Poor nutrition can lead to poor growth of your physical as well as mental growth of your body. Less intake essential nutrients further leads to irritability, exhaustion and weakness. If left untreated, overtime undernourished individuals immunity starts to drop along with hydration levels. Therefore, a proper balanced diet is essential to stay healthy. Your digestion may be once reason for a poor appetite. Here are a few home remedies to boost your digestive powers to improve your appetite.