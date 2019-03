1 / 5

When you reach the age of 40, it becomes difficult for you to lose weight and this happens because with age, your metabolism slows down. According to various studies, your metabolism reduces by around 5 per cent every ten years once you hit 40. It is an age where your body’s calorie burning abilities decline and your favourite snacks suddenly start to stick on your waistline. However, researches have shown that you can boost your metabolism and bid adieu to those extra kilos. Here, we share with you few tips which you can try to enhance your metabolism after 40 and lose weight.