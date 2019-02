1 / 5

You know that drowsy feeling after having your lunch. Those are the times you wish you could simply just hit the sack more than anything in this world. Most lunch options sure fight your hunger but overpowers your productivity required to work in that office chair. How you wish you had the food which would serve purposes of killing your hunger, leaving you satiated and energized to work for the rest of the hours at work. Well here is the list of foods that you can eat and feel all geared up to work with productivity.