Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018, World Food Safety Day is being celebrated today for the first time ever. The theme of this day is Food Safety, everyone's business. Its main aim is to provide access of safe and nutritious foods to everyone. Good food is significant for leading a healthy lifestyle. Unhealthy eating habits can contribute to various health-related problems like obesity, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis etc. Your body requires essential vitamins and minerals to keep functioning optimally. Your body should be what you care about the most. If you think that consuming unhealthy foods like burger, pizza etc. cannot harm you majorly, you are probably living in a la la land. Their impact can be noticeable. By incorporating a healthy eating habit, you can lead an active and strong life. Here we tell you about top 10 unhealthy foods you must avoid.