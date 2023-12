Closeup-young-man-with-knee-injury

A good and healthy diet can easily help your body fight inflammation. There are two types of inflammation that can affect the body, temporary and chronic. Temporary inflammation can happen when your body is under attack from viruses and bacteria but after a few days it goes away. Chronic inflammation on the other hand is more serious as it happens without any injury or infections like for example psoriasis and arthritis. In this case, you must avoid foods that will make your symptoms worse.