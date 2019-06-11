1 / 7

Member of the British royal family and former actress, Meghan Markle is the talk of the town these days. She recently gave birth to her son Archie. Even in her first public appearance post-delivery, she was looking incredible. The secret behind her perfect body and fitness is her lifestyle. She opts for only vegan foods on weekdays and go for non-vegan on weekends. According to her, this is one of the best ways to stay fit and fine. Also, Meghan practices yoga. He imbibed this habit at the age of 7 from her mother who is a yoga instructor. In one of her interviews during her acting days, she mentioned that she absolutely loves meditating as it helps her relieve work stress. When it comes to beverages, she prefers juice over coffee. Consuming juice is a healthy way of living. It is jam-packed with essential nutrients. Also, the Duchess of Sussex advises people to drink enough water during the entire day. She drinks at least two litres of water every day. And, when it comes to snacking, she picks apple slices along with almond butter and sea salt. Let’s know in detail why the former actress prefers a vegan diet (eats a wide variety of whole plant foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds).