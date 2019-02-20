1 / 5

Keto diet is widely known to provide numerous health benefits and help you to shed those extra kilos. Ketogenic diet is now used to treat type 2 diabetes and even obesity in kids. Also, in adults, keto diet is not recommended for everyone, individuals have reported various health problems such as dysfunction of liver, electrolyte disturbance and vitamin deficiencies. Experts recommend you to consult with a nutritionist who can examine your health and body condition before you start with keto diet. If you are considering this diet for your kid, you need to pay extra attention as it can affect your kid’s health in many ways. Here, there are a few things you need to keep in your mind before you put your kid on a ketogenic diet.