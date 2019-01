1 / 5

Fish oil comes from oily fish which are herring, tuna, anchovies, and mackerel. According to the World Health Organization, eating 1–2 portions of fish every week can help you stay fit and fine owing to the omega-3 fatty acids present in it. Furthermore, tons of studies suggest that fish oil can be good for your heart as well. It can help lower triglycerides, increase your good cholesterol and thus support your heart health. Fish oil has anti-inflammatory properties and can help tackle inflammation. Since, chronic inflammation is linked to obesity, diabetes and depression. Also, it can be helpful in dealing with joint pain, stiffness and so on. Here, we brief you why you try and opt for it.