One of the biggest health problems during old age, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder in which the brain cells of the patient die causing memory loss and cognitive decline. This generally occurs due to plaques formation in the brain. These plaques contain beta amyloid. Those suffering from this disease will experience symptoms like inability to remember things, issues with reasoning, judgement, and completing tasks, change in behaviour, and difficulty in reading. Doctors diagnose this condition through cognitive and memory tests. Sadly, there is no know cure for Alzheimer’s disease yet, however there are certain therapeutic interventions available that can make the lives of patients a bit easier. Risk factors for this condition include aging and a family history of Alzeimer’s disease. If you are at an increased risk of getting this disease, opt for these science-backed foods and keep Alzeimer’s at bay.