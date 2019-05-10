1 / 6

Emotional eating is a pattern people tend to develop in order to tackle various stressful situations. Your work stress, financial worries, health issues anything that leads to stress could trigger emotional eating. Though this problem can affect both genders, several studies suggest that women are more vulnerable to emotional eating as compared to men. Stress, hormonal changes and mixed hunger cues are few of the prominent signs of emotional hunger. Emotional hunger can come suddenly, and, in that situation, you only crave for a particular food. Some people tend to develop this habit of dealing with negative situations by gulping down food. Also, if you are following a sedentary lifestyle, then you are more likely to binge emotional eating. It can lead to weight gain, food addiction and even nausea. A person who eats to tackle a certain emotional situation may end up feeling more guilty about himself and that can add on to the stress and low self-esteem. Here, we tell you some tricks that you can use to cope with emotional eating.