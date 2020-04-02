1 / 6

Anemia occurs when the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues. The primary reasons behind this condition are blood loss, destruction of red blood cells, or your body’s inability to create enough red blood cells. Signs and symptoms of anemia might include fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, irregular heartbeats, shortness of breath, etc. There are different forms of anemia and each one has its own cause. These include aplastic anemia, iron deficiency anemia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, vitamin deficiency anemia. Among these iron-deficiency anemia affects most people. Red blood cells contain a protein called haemoglobin. The bone marrow needs iron to make hemoglobin. Without adequate iron, your body can't make enough hemoglobin for red blood cells. People with iron-deficiency anemia require 150–200 mg of iron a day. Deficiency of folate and vitamin B-12 may also reduce your body’s ability to make red blood cells. If you have anemia, you diet should include foods rich in iron and other vitamins essential to hemoglobin and red blood cell production. Here are a few iron-rich foods your can add to your diet: