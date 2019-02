1 / 5

Though, a balanced diet is important for everyone, it is most important for kids as they are in their developing stage. Their diet has a great influence on their brain development and intelligence. Also, at this age, they are involved in various activities at school and home. Due to this, a proper diet is necessary to enhance their overall development. However, undoubtedly, feeding them is a task. Don’t expect that they will consume large portions at one go. Also, you should be aware about what to include in their daily diet. Read on to know about those foods.