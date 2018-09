1 / 5

Kidney stones are no longer rarer and most of us have to go under the needles to cure them. But what if you get to know of homemade tricks to either prevent kidney stone formation or to allow easy passage of these stones without having to opt for a surgery? Remaining hydrated is the mantra to keep an arm's length from kidney stones and here is a list that will help you overcome kidney stones without pangs of syringes, fear of surgeries and depressing hospital stays.