Right nutrition is essential for everyone’s survival including your kids. They, in fact need extra attention when it comes to their dietary requirements. Whatever a child eats, impacts his development and learning ability. Under nutrition or deficiency of certain essential nutrients in the diet can lead to poor brain function and irreversible chronic illness. How your little bundle of joy eats today will have significant impact on his overall health throughout his adulthood. To educate people around the world, the importance of diet and nutrition in their life, National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year. It is observed from 1st to 7th September. Including healthy foods in their daily diet can help your kids do well academically and stay away from conditions like obesity, dental cavities, iron-deficiency etc. Notably, iron deficiency can potentially make nerve impulses move slower and lead to permanent damage to your child’s brain. Here we give you a list of some of the most important nutrients that must be a part of your child’s dietary regime.