Do you know that avocados are loaded with healthy fats and antioxidants, along with potassium, fibre and vitamins like vitamin C, E, K and B-complex. They can be added in your dips, desserts and salads. They are known as 'makkhan fal' in India. You will be surprised to know that they have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help you deal with your pain due to arthritis. Moreover, they are also jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which can allow you to lubricate joints and get rid of joint pain. Not only this, the high levels of monounsaturated fats (MUFA) present in them can help you keep your vision intact. So, eat them right away!