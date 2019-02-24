1 / 5

Insomnia, which is the inability to sleep is a global health crisis which is affecting many people in today’s time. Many studies have noted that you may suffer from insomnia due to late night shifts, using smartphones while lying on your bed or even a stressful lifestyle can be the reason behind inadequate sleep, but your inability to sleep can also be an indicator that you are having vitamin deficiency. According to various experts, lack of several minerals and vitamins can also affect your sleep. Also, chronic sleep deprivation can lead to various chronic health ailments and that is why you should consult with your doctor if you are not able to sleep properly for a prolonged period. Here, we share with you a few vitamins which you should consume to help you make fall asleep easily.