1 / 5

Excessive salt on your diet can lead to various heart problems and to counter this problem, you may use less salt in the food that you eat but even that will not be enough to save yourself and your family from heart diseases. Sodium present in salt can sneak into your food through several other sources and you may not even realise those ways. Some food items carry high volumes of sodium that can cause damage to your health, regular consumption of these foods will make it difficult for you and your family to deal with heart related problems. Here there are some food items that can exceed your daily intake of salt without you even realising it.