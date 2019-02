1 / 5

When you hear about a snack that can be prepared under 2 minutes, the first thing that will strike your mind is Maggi, but this tasty, ready-to-eat snack is not a dish you want to consume daily. There are other various food items which you can prepare taking even less time than your usual Maggi noodles. These food items are much healthier and can be the perfect replacement for Maggi noodles which will not cause any harm on your health. One of the easiest dishes you can prepare quickly is a sandwich, it does not even require cooking and it can be prepared using healthy veggies, which can enhance your health. Here, there are several other food items which you can prepare within minutes.