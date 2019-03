1 / 5

Eating boiled vegetables may not satisfy your taste buds but eating these once in a day will offer you numerous health benefits. You can combat acidity, as boiled veggies do not require too much stomach acid to digest which reduces the amount of time these foods spend in your stomach that eventually lowers your risk of suffering from this health condition. Also, you might not know, but these foods can be used as a weaning option for your little one. You can give your child boiled and mashed potatoes or vegetable soup which will keep him full for a long time and also offer him all the essential nutrients. Here, we share with you some reasons why you should include boiled vegetables in your diet plan.