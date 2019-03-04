1 / 5

Probiotics are living microorganisms which can be consumed for various health benefits for your body and brain. They can help you to enhance your digestive health, boost heart health and reduces depression. According to a few studies, intake of probiotics can also offer you a better-looking skin. There are supplements available which offer these microorganisms, however, you can get your share from fermented foods. According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, women who took probiotic for 12 weeks in a bid to lose weight lost significantly higher amounts of kilos as compared to women who didn’t consume probiotics. Here, we share with you a few probiotic foods which you need to include in your diet immediately.