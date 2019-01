1 / 5

Beetroot is known to provide various health benefits and in India, it is also used as an antidote to counter anaemia. This red vegetable keeps your blood sugar levels in check as well as ensures that your brain health improves. Apart from it being used as a food item, beetroot is also considered as a medicinal plant and food colourant. Beetroot is also known to help enhancing the blood circulation in your body, as it is rich in iron which helps in the formation of haemagglutinin, a part of blood that shifts nutrients and oxygen to several parts of your body. Here are five health benefits you can get, if you add beetroot to your diet.