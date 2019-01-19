1 / 6

Rich in essential compounds including fibre, protein, magnesium, phosphorous, and iron, Bajra has plethora of health benefits. Also known as pearl millet, Bajra is suggested to have in your arsenal. From being a good source of energy to possessing anti-diabetic effects, Bajra have it all for you. It is considered best for especially those who cannot afford enough amounts or types of food to create a healthy and balanced diet for themselves. Containing essential amino acids and vitamins, Bajra has therapeutic properties. Also, it is one of the oldest grains cultivated by man and is widely consumed in rural India. It seems that people living in urban cities have forgotten about this grain and therefore here we give you 5 reasons to go for it.