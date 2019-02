1 / 5

Nutritional yeast is a species of yeast known as Saccharomyces cerevisiae and is used in vegan cooking. It contains good amount of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It has a wide range of health benefits to offer including cholesterol control, and protection from free radical damage. Yeast cells are killed when manufacturing nutritional yeast and is used in cooking cheese, nutty or savory flavour. Here are a few reasons why you should add nutritional yeast to your diet.