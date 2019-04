1 / 5

f you have not been including tamarind in your diet then you must do that right away! Do you know that it can help you lower inflammation, enhance your vision and digestion and is good for your respiratory health as well? Not only this, but you will also be able to regulate your cholesterol, tackle piles, and improve your immunity. Furthermore, it is loaded with vitamin C, niacin, thiamin and folate. You can add it to your jams, desserts and sauces, consume it raw. Here, we tell you why it is good for you. So, get going and eat it now! You will surely benefit from it.