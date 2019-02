1 / 5

Liquorice commonly known as mulethi in India, is commonly used to improve the flavour and various home remedies. It helps to naturally treat sore throat, chest congestion, strengthening of bones, muscles, kidneys, bronchitis, mouth ulcers, hair loss, etc. It contains phytochemicals namely flavonoids, chalcones, saponins, and xenoestrogens which gives it the medicinal qualities. Glycyrrhizin is a popular saponon food fund in the roots of mulethi that is responsible for the sweet taste. Its aroma is due to the presence of anethole. Here a few health benefits of mulethi you should know about.