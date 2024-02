Vegetarian Diet Rich With Omega-3 Fatty Acids









If you are a vegetarian or a vegan, omega-3 fatty acids may be hard to come by. Fatty acids are available in plenty but in non-vegetarian diet especially fatty fishes like salmon, sardines, etc. However, what many people are not aware of is the fact that this particular nutrient is also available in seeds like chia seeds or flaxseeds ad dry fruits like walnuts. Let's explore more on this.