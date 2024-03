Why Should Lactose Intolerant People Avoid Most Dairy Products?









You may be wondering, "How do I know if I am intolerant to lactose." Well there are some very simple symptoms that you can spot. For example, foods like cottage cheese, cheese, milk, yoghurt, ice cream, cakes or cookies often contain milk in them which means it also contains lactose. If you feel these following symptoms after eating them, you are intolerant: bloating, stomach ache, acidity, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea. Lactose intolerance can show up at any age and even after you are and adult.