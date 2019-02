1 / 5

While ageing is a natural process healthy lifestyle and eating patterns can make you look younger and delay the ageing process a few years. What goes in your stomach largely decides your skin’s health. Your skin is largest organ that suffers through the most internal trouble. You can always use expensive products to try your luck but if the skin is not healthy from within these products won’t last. If a supple, healthy and glowing skin is your goal then add these foods in your diet.