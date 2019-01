1 / 5

Discomfort, unease and excruciating pain that a woman has to go through during her periods cannot be fathomed by the male counterparts. The intensity can really put your body’s ability to test. The pain is felt in and around the abdomen region, lower back and thighs. During your periods, your womb contracts and relax to shed built-up lining. When your muscles are at work it causes you to experience cramps. Many women use over the counter painkillers to get through the pain. To get quick relief try these home remedies to beat mild or temporary cramps and pain.