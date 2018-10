1 / 6

Overdoing anything is not good and the same rule applies for drinking too much of water as well. While doctors often advice to drink water adequately for being healthy, excessive drinking of water may lead to severe health conditions which we tend to overlook most of the time. In case you are not aware of water intoxication and you always have a water bottle as your daily companion and you drink water even when you are not thirsty, you should learn about the harmful impacts of drinking extra water.