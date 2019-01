1 / 5

8 hours of sleep daily is important to enable our bodies to repair and heal from the entire days wear and tear. It’s only in the night that all the toxins are removed that build up during the day in our brain. Sleep deficiency results in life-threating diseases such as heart diseases, kidney diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, etc. After a fair day’s work all our bodies require is a good night’s sleep and if falling asleep easily is one of the most difficult that you are facing, then drink these natural solutions before hitting the sack.