Niacin, which is also known as vitamin B3, can be termed as a type of water-soluble B vitamin which may aid absorption fat, protein and carbohydrates from food and then convert them all into energy. Moreover, it is also beneficial for your skin. In case, you fail to load yourself up with it, then it can take a toll on you. You will be shocked to know that deficiency of it can lead to headache, depression, skin problems, diarrhoea and fatigue. So, just opt for foods which are loaded with it and you will be able to stay healthy. Try avocados. They are jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids and can help regulate blood pressure. Furthermore, vitamin B3 present in it can allow you to get rid of that oxidative stress and inflammation, which one may experience owing to atherosclerosis, which can be described as the hardening of the arteries.