1 / 5

The amount of salt you eat has a direct impact in your health. Your blood pressure rise, your body starts to hold or retain water. The more salt you consume the more water gets stored in your body that directly raises your blood pressure. High blood pressure exerts high strain on your heart, arteries, kidneys and brain, simply increasing the risk of developing heart attacks, strokes, dementia and kidney disease. It also reduces the effect of blood pressure controlling medicines. Here are a few other ways in which your body reacts when you cut back on salt.