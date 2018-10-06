1 / 5

Shatavari, also known as asparagus racemosus is a member of the asparagus family. Do you know that it also an adaptogenic herb? Adaptogenic herbs help your body to cope with physical and emotional stress. Shatavari is loaded with antioxidant properties which prevent the damage done by the free radical cells. Furthermore, it can also help you to deal with oxidative stress leading to diseases. Shatavari is abundant in saponins (a compound which has antioxidant abilities). According to studies, new antioxidants like sparagamine A and racemosol were also discovered in shatavari. You should be aware that shatavari also has anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to reduce your inflammation. You will surely be able to stay in top shape if you incorporate it into your daily diet. As it is beneficial for you!